Stafi Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.30 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Stafi has a total market cap of $27.30 million and $5.29 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stafi has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for $2.43 or 0.00004419 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00049284 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.12 or 0.00334298 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009476 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00024441 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

