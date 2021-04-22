Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Hits $0.0687 on Major Exchanges

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.39 million and approximately $16.50 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00069924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00019608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00094080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.17 or 0.00707433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.98 or 0.08013148 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00048851 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

