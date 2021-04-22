Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises about 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 212.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWK traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.14. 6,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $97.64 and a one year high of $207.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.85.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.