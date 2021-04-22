Starbase Price Up 32.2% Over Last Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Starbase coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $768,126.14 and $47.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Starbase has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00069781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00019734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.63 or 0.00711805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00094209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.87 or 0.08110874 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00049189 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

