Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.92.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Starbucks stock opened at $116.74 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.80. The stock has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 10.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

