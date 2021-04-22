Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $116.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.80. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

