Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $117.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $105.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.43. 255,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,345,255. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average is $101.80. The company has a market capitalization of $135.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98.
In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
