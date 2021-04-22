Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $117.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $105.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.43. 255,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,345,255. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average is $101.80. The company has a market capitalization of $135.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.