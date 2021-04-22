Starname Price Hits $0.0567 on Top Exchanges (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Starname has a total market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $224,114.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname Coin Profile

Starname (CRYPTO:IOV) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official website is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

