StarterCoin (STAC) Market Cap Hits $58,110.44

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One StarterCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. StarterCoin has a total market capitalization of $58,110.44 and $219.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StarterCoin (CRYPTO:STAC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

