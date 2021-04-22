STASIS EURO 24-Hour Volume Hits $965,997.00 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $58.49 million and $965,997.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

