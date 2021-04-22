State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 5,181 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $77.16 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

