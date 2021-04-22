State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $142.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.63 and a 200 day moving average of $110.28. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $144.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $212,917.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,599 shares in the company, valued at $917,731.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.10.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

