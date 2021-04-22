State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 5,663 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NYSE NCLH opened at $29.51 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.