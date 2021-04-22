State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 7,230 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,967,000 after purchasing an additional 435,011 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,477,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,423,000 after purchasing an additional 99,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,726,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $64.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

