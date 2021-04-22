State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $3,278,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $8,403,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

