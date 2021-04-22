State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after buying an additional 632,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after buying an additional 1,337,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,127,000 after buying an additional 126,732 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 70,256 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLMN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.09.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $812.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

