State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Cubic worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cubic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cubic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cubic by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Cubic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Get Cubic alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Cubic stock opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average is $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cubic Co. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $78.13.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.