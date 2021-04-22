State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,190 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of South Jersey Industries worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth about $318,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $887,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 8.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJI. Mizuho lowered their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

