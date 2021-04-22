State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 214.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $154.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $162.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.