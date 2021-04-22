State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,989,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,972,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,941,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,123,000 after buying an additional 211,700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,205,000 after buying an additional 616,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,479,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,526,000 after buying an additional 96,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,658,000 after buying an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.94.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. Research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.05%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,758 shares of company stock worth $2,232,921. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.