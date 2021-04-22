State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Monro worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 145,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at $2,179,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at $19,665,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $66.75 on Thursday. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $308,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

