State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.56 Million Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of MaxLinear worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 4,211.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Curtis Ling sold 8,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $309,941.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares in the company, valued at $36,650,726.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $346,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,249.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,646. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MXL. Roth Capital increased their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.96. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

