State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Federal Signal worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised Federal Signal from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

