State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,081,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,009,000 after buying an additional 26,095 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,552,000 after buying an additional 112,548 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,594,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,480,000 after buying an additional 68,908 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,855,000 after buying an additional 114,505 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 954,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,258,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,707,246.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $111.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

