State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.58 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Gentex by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $58,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,402.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $73,209.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

GNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

