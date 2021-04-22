State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.60 Million Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Ultra Clean worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCTT. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UCTT. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.