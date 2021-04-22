State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 235.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,801 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jamf were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Jamf news, CFO Jill Putman sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $36,538.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,113.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $300,599.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,055.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,283 shares of company stock valued at $11,670,758.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

