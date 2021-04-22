State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $1.65 Million in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,339,000. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,642,000. Intel Corp purchased a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,080,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,646,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,782,000.

MCFE opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55. McAfee Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $26.32.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.65 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McAfee from $27.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

