State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of NIC worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGOV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGOV opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. NIC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGOV. Barrington Research cut shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

