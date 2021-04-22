State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of MEDNAX worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth about $23,681,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 251,346 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $416.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.01 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. Research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

