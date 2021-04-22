State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Axos Financial worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,471,000 after acquiring an additional 381,379 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,604,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,739,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,358,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after buying an additional 412,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AX. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $86,747.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axos Financial stock opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

