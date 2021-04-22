State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 11,450 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Sally Beauty worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

