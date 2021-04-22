State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,500 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of J & J Snack Foods worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth $4,489,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 39,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $28,760,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $161.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.33 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.01. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $109.65 and a one year high of $169.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.