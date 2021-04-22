State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,090 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Magellan Health worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Magellan Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGLN. Stephens downgraded Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

MGLN opened at $93.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

