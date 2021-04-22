State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,327 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of PriceSmart worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,230,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,148,000 after purchasing an additional 265,845 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,625,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,778,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 37,494 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Rodrigo Calvo sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $147,106.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,953.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William J. Naylon sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $211,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,743.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,796 shares of company stock worth $17,425,892. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $86.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.52.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.