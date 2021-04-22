State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,980 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Boise Cascade worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,148,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,407,000 after purchasing an additional 255,919 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCC opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $68.99.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

