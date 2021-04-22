State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,670 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,989 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after acquiring an additional 458,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $64.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

