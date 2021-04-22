State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,000 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,136,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEN shares. BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

