State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,670 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Renasant worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,102,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 846.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 386,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $46.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Foy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $314,325.00. Insiders sold a total of 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

