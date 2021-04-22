State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,760 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Mueller Industries worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $29,924,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $565,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,682,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,847,000 after purchasing an additional 517,632 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 388,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,977,000 after purchasing an additional 382,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $710,556.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,649 shares of company stock worth $1,904,931. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MLI opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $45.81.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $675.85 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

