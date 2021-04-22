State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,278 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,278 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after buying an additional 66,659 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CF opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

