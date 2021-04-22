State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,720 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $33.97.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $179,589.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,649 shares of company stock worth $4,296,389 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.