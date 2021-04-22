State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes $1.60 Million Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,150 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of WSFS Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. On average, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

