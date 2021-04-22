State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,537 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of The ODP worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The ODP by 168.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 114,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 71,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,061,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The ODP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The ODP by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The ODP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

In other news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

