Status Hits 1-Day Volume of $66.93 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Status has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $638.47 million and approximately $66.93 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00073279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00020366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.36 or 0.00731455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00096472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00051412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.81 or 0.08034678 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

