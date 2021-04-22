Steem Dollars (SBD) Trading 45.3% Lower Over Last Week

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 37.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 45.3% lower against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $35.09 million and $67,828.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $4.94 or 0.00010003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001765 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,097,508 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

