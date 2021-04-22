SteepCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $67,429.99 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 40.8% lower against the dollar. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $67,429.99 and approximately $143.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $588.37 or 0.01106298 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

