Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.22

Shares of Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and traded as low as $26.56. Stellantis shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 43,600 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUGOY. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95.

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

