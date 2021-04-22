stETH (Lido) Price Reaches $2,390.72 on Major Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $600.00 million and approximately $71,619.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,390.72 or 0.04665735 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00065157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00287355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.39 or 0.01019500 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00026339 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $349.44 or 0.00681959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,606.33 or 1.00715067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 250,972 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.