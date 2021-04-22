Steven D. Heinemann Sells 38,027 Shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Stock

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 38,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $128,911.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,939.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NTIP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.33. 14,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,793. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.24. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.31 million, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Network-1 Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.24% of Network-1 Technologies worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

